LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It will be a little bit of a chilly start to your Sunday as temperatures sit in the low to mid 40s this morning. It will take us awhile to warm up this morning with the winds out of the north keeping cooler air in place until this afternoon. Highs today will only be in the low to mid 60s. Expect dry conditions to wrap up the weekend.
Tomorrow morning rain chances are possible primarily for northern Texoma. Counties south of the Red River should expect to remain dry throughout Monday afternoon. Rain chances will move out by 2PM. Highs for tomorrow will be in the lower to mid 70s. This will be the last time we see 70s for the next several days.
Tuesday we will clear out and mostly sunny skies will return. We will be a bit cooler on Tuesday as highs only look to push into the low to mid 60s. This will carry over into Wednesday as well.
Thursday north winds will take over and bring more cooler air into Texoma, as well as a few chances for some showers. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 50s.
Friday and Saturday morning there is a possibility of some frost as low temperatures look to drop to around freezing. Both days highs will struggle to push into the lower 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.