LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! It will be a little bit of a chilly start to your Sunday as temperatures sit in the low to mid 40s this morning. It will take us awhile to warm up this morning with the winds out of the north keeping cooler air in place until this afternoon. Highs today will only be in the low to mid 60s. Expect dry conditions to wrap up the weekend.