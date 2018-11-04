Lawton Farmer’s Market moves to winter location

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Lawton Farmer’s Market has moved to their winter location as of Saturday.
Cameron University will again be hosting the market at the Cameron University Animal Sciences Building. Baked goods, meet, vegetables, and crafts are some of what can be found at the market. Winter Market Manager, Joshua Nordeen said it’s nice for the community to continue to support the market. He’s happy they can provide a warmer location during the winter.
“It is nice because we can come indoors, and we can shut the doors," said Nordeen. "We have heaters in here, so we can continue doing it. We have a lady that goes down to Dallas to get fresh fruit and vegetables, so we can offer it all year long. We also have some vendors that are growing winter vegetables. So it’s really nice being able to come indoors instead of being outdoors in the cold.”
The Lawton Farmer’s Market will be at Cameron University Animal Sciences Building until March every Saturday from 9-1 p.m.
