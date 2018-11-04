Lawton hosts “Red Okctober” movie premiere

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - There was a movie premiere for the film “Red Okctober” Saturday night at the Grown Folks Lounge in Lawton.
The independent movie has an all Oklahoman cast and soundtrack. One actor from the movie and three artists off the soundtrack live in Lawton. The director and lead actor said this film is relatable to anyone who has gone through the struggle.
“It’s true. It represents Oklahoma. Not just Oklahoma City. It represents Lawton. It represents Tulsa. It represents everybody in a situation that’s trying to get up out their situation,” said Pineapple Stro, who plays Magic in the film.
“Anybody who’s come from struggle should be able to recognize the situations in there and relate to it somewhat, even if they’ve never actually gone through any of the stuff that’s in there,” said Jacob Schram, who directed “Red Okctober.”
“They know somebody who has,” said Pineapple Stro.
“They know somebody who has. I’d say it’s pretty realistic on those terms. It’s not so Hollywood where you’re like, oh that would never happen in real life. You look at it, and it’s like, yeah that’s probably what would actually happen,” said Schram.
“Red Okctober” will have another screening Sunday night in Oklahoma City.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.