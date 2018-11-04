Numbers for early voting turnout in Comanche County

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - That’s a wrap for early voting! It ended Saturday and the early voting turnout numbers are in.
As of 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon 57,711 Oklahomans voted by mail and 106,927 people voted early, for a combined total of 163,927 total votes.
In Comanche County, over 2,000 Democrats, more than 2,100 Republicans, just 16 Libertarians and nearly 400 Independents reported to the polls for early voting for a total of 4,560 ballots cast in Comanche County.
