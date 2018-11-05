Booker, Tanner on the campaign trail before Lawton mayoral election

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - It’s been a long time coming for the two men vying to be Lawton’s next mayor. Stan Booker and Dwight Tanner, both getting in some last minute campaigning. The candidates spent part of their day at the 63rd annual Ambucs Pancake Day and say they’re feeling good about tomorrow’s general election.
“I’m feeling confident," said Dwight Tanner. "I’ve run a really good campaign focusing on the basics, streets, parks, trash pickup so we’ll see if my populist message conveys over to the citizens of Lawton and they get over and vote for me. Hopefully they will.”
“We’re going in to the final day feeling very strong," said Stan Booker. “We’ve had an awful lot of encouragement and calls and notes of support. We have good buy in with the positive message that we’ve presented.”
7NEWS asked if they had any last minute message for the voters and they had one simple request:
“Well, get out and vote,” said Tanner.
“I encourage everyone, if you haven’t already, get out and vote on Tuesday," Booker said.
Whoever wins Tuesday’s election will have some down time before taking office. The city charter says the new mayor will be sworn in on the second Monday of January, which falls on January 14, 2019. The swearing in ceremony is open to the public and normally happens at 9 a.m. in the City Council chambers. The first city council meeting the new mayor presides over will be on January 22.
