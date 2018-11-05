Elgin boy witnesses dog being shot

ELGIN, OK (RNN Texoma) - An Elgin woman says her three-year-old son was a witness to a man shooting and wounding a dog in their neighborhood.
The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office said they could not comment because there is an active investigation, but the woman whose child witnessed it with paints of startling picture of a man shooting and injuring a dog named Red while her young son was outside playing.
"Is Red OK mommy? Mommy, he hurt Red."
This is the conversation Elgin resident Dana Haulk said she had with her 3-year-old son this morning because of the shooting. When the incident happened, Haulk was inside cooking dinner while her son was outside playing.
"I heard a shot and my son scream and a dog yelp,” Haulk said.
Haulk said her nephew ran into the house and said someone just shot Red, a dog that lives in her neighborhood.
"I ran out the door who just keep screaming. He just kept screaming I heard a pow, I saw a pow, he hurt Red. He hurt Red. My three-year-old just saw something that no three-year-old should have to see. He can tell you what just happened and as a mother, that’s horrible for me,” Haulk said.
Haulk followed a trail of blood, which originated in a yard across the street from her house, until she found Red. She called deputies and got him to a vet. Red is going to be fine, but Haulk said the shooting has had an impact on her son.
"You’re in a residential area and you have an animal that has never seemed aggressive and now my son has to witness this dog that he as befriended bleeding out. That’s not something a three-year-old should have to witness, that’s not something any child should have to witness,” Haulk said.
A local vet said Red is doing fine and is expected to make a full recovery. Once he’s fully healed up, he’ll be released to Rainbow Bridge Can Wait, a local animal shelter.
