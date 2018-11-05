Elgin woman sentenced for fatal 2017 car crash

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - An Elgin woman has been sentenced in connection to a fatal car crash.
Jordan Victoria Walking Eagle was sentenced Monday to 15 years in prison and 5 years suspended sentence for a fatal accident in Comanche County on July 13, 2017.
25-year-old Jordan Victoria Walking Eagle was charged with First Degree Manslaughter in the death of John Poolaw.
According to court documents, she was driving on Kleeman Road north of State Highway 17 in Comanche County near Elgin. She was driving between 85-101 MPH in a residential area where the speed limit was 45 MPH. She then lost control of the vehicle, swerving through the roadway before hitting a fence and crashing into an embankment.
Poolaw died due to injuries suffered in the crash.
Court records say Walking Eagle had a blood alcohol level which was over twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
