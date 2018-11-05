First Alert 7 Forecast: colder air moves in late week with a chance of frost

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - This week is starting out mild but colder air will return over the next few days.
Clear skies this evening and tonight with temperatures in the mid 50s by 9PM and lows in the mid 40s. Sunny skies tomorrow and a light southeast breeze. Temperatures around 68 by noon with highs in the low 70s.
Northeast winds will pick up on Wednesday, bringing in cooler air. Highs around 60 and lows in the mid 40s. More clouds and a chance of showers for Thursday, which will help keeps highs in the low 50s. We’ll clear out Thursday night into Friday morning as lows dip to near freezing. Frost is possible, mainly in southwest Oklahoma. Highs on Friday near 50 under sunny skies. The weekend looks quiet but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. There is another chance of frost on Saturday morning.
