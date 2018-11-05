First Alert 7 Forecast: colder air moves in late week with a chance of frost

Northeast winds will pick up on Wednesday, bringing in cooler air. Highs around 60 and lows in the mid 40s. More clouds and a chance of showers for Thursday, which will help keeps highs in the low 50s. We’ll clear out Thursday night into Friday morning as lows dip to near freezing. Frost is possible, mainly in southwest Oklahoma. Highs on Friday near 50 under sunny skies. The weekend looks quiet but cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the 30s. There is another chance of frost on Saturday morning.