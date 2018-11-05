LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Rain chances this morning have stayed north of the I-40 corridor, and look to remain there as we go throughout the rest of the morning. I dropped the 20% chance for our central Texoma counties. There is still a small chance though that a stray shower or two could develop and impact our I-40 counties through 8AM this morning. As we push into the afternoon clouds will move out and more sunshine will return for everyone. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.
Tomorrow the sunshine will stick around, but temperatures will start to drop off into the mid to upper 60s. Expect the same conditions on Wednesday, except cooler highs into the lower 60s.
Thursday isolated rain chances still look possible, but could be dropped due to a lack of moisture. Northerly flow will take over on Thursday bringing in more cold air. This will bring our high temperatures down into the lower 50s for Thursday and Friday. Frost looks likely Friday morning as low temperatures will be right around the freezing line.
Next weekend high temperatures look to remain in the mid 50s with lows in the mid to upper 30s. I am not tracking any chances for rain next weekend, so expect cold and dry conditions.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
