LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! Rain chances this morning have stayed north of the I-40 corridor, and look to remain there as we go throughout the rest of the morning. I dropped the 20% chance for our central Texoma counties. There is still a small chance though that a stray shower or two could develop and impact our I-40 counties through 8AM this morning. As we push into the afternoon clouds will move out and more sunshine will return for everyone. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s.