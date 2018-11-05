Local taxi service offers free round trip rides to the polls on election day

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Candy Hanza owns multiple businesses in Lawton, including AmeriCab, a taxi service that has been operating for seven years. Some of her regular customers had mentioned their concerns of not having a ride to the polls on Tuesday, so she decided to do something about it.
“Whether it’s the nursing facilities, the students at Cameron. We’d reached out to several different places here in town, the veterans center, to see what we could do to help get these folks to the polls who didn’t get their early voting in or weren’t able to get there on Friday and Saturday for the early voting, so we just kind of, what can we do to help...” said Candy Hanza, owner of AmeriCab.
Hanza said that every person’s vote is important.
“You know, it’s sad when the decision in the town can be made by, literally, a couple hundred people, so if you don’t go out there and get your vote counted, especially with our business, AmeriCab, is highly regulated by the city. You know, we have to fall under city council regulations, so we want to make sure we’re doing our part too to give back to the community to make sure that you cannot let not having a ride to get to the polls be the reason why you don’t cast your vote that day,” said Hanza.
AmeriCab is offering free round trip rides to the polls to help.
“They’re going to call 355-7777, let them know that they need a ride to the polls. The dispatchers have our schedule for that day that let them know which block is available, and we’re going to pick them up within a fifteen minute time frame of that block. We’re going to stay and wait for them to cast their vote and take them right back again. So, it will be a round trip deal for them," said Hanza. "It doesn’t matter what district they’re in. We’re going to cover all the city limits on Tuesday.”
Hanza said the earlier you can schedule your ride, the better.
“Call early. That’s the best thing we can do for Tuesday. We’ve got 63 spots already filled. I’m excited to see this many people wanting and being this engaged, because this is an important election this week," said Hanza. "Let’s make sure we get out there and make our vote count.”
