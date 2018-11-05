Local taxi service offers free round trip rides to the polls on election day

“You know, it’s sad when the decision in the town can be made by, literally, a couple hundred people, so if you don’t go out there and get your vote counted, especially with our business, AmeriCab, is highly regulated by the city. You know, we have to fall under city council regulations, so we want to make sure we’re doing our part too to give back to the community to make sure that you cannot let not having a ride to get to the polls be the reason why you don’t cast your vote that day,” said Hanza.