Man arrested for threatening a mass casualty incident targeting the Oklahoma City National Memorial

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A man is behind bars, accused of threatening a mass casualty incident targeting the Oklahoma City National Memorial.
Police say it started when an FBI official reached out to them early last week, saying that Amiremad Nayebyazdi had been seen taking photos of odd angles at the memorial, and workers at the memorial got the suspect’s tag number. Then on Thursday, they were contacted by someone from California saying the suspect left a voice mail for his sister in Iran, stating that hundreds would die in Oklahoma City.
He was found and arrested at his apartment, and no explosives were found inside.
He was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation before being booked in the Oklahoma County Jail.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.