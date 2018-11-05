Nadal out of ATP Finals with abdominal injury, ankle surgery

FILE- In this Sept. 7, 2018 file photo, Rafael Nadal, of Spain, is treated by a trainer during a change over against Juan Martin del Potro, of Argentina, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Nadal has pulled out of the season-ending ATP Finals because of an abdominal injury. Nadal announced Monday, Nov. 5 on Twitter that he is done for the year, citing the same stomach muscle issue that forced him to withdraw from last week's Paris Masters. He added that he also would have surgery on his right ankle so he can start 2019 healthy. Nadal hasn't competed since he retired from his U.S. Open semifinal because of a painful right knee. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) (Seth Wenig)