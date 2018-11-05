UPDATE: Bond reset for shooting suspect

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
UPDATE MONDAY: According to Wichita County jail records, the bond for 19-year-old Joshua Christopher Ray Cook has be reset to $750,000. Cook was arrested in connection to the shooting of 18-year-old Yajaira Garcia over the weekend. Stay with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this story.
The Wichita County Sheriffs office is investigating a Homicide in southeast Wichita County.
Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says the suspect involved in a shooting on the 2600 block of Hammon Ranch Road is 19-year-old Joshua Christopher Ray Cook. The suspect called police to report a shooting and was found at the scene with a firearm.
Cook’s bond was set on Sunday at $100,000. He remains in the Wichita County Jail as of Sunday afternoon.
Duke also says the victim was 17 year old Yajaira Garcia.
She was a member of the Road to College and recently won a scholarship.
CEO of Road to College Gonzalo Robles said “It’s painful, she was family to us, a beautiful and bright young lady with a kind heart.”
Yajaira was a student at Wichita Falls High School and a member of the Road to College program for five years. She also took classes at Vernon College.
WFISD has released the following statement:
The district says additional counselors will be on campus beginning Monday to assist students as they work through this tragic loss.
Duke says Cook will be arraigned tomorrow by the Justice of the Peace where he will have his bond set.
Duke says Yajaira was familiar with the suspect.
