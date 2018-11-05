Volunteer firefighters take certification test

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Volunteer firefighters from around southwest Oklahoma tested for their Firefighter-1 Certification at the Great Plains Technology Center.
These volunteer firefighters have worked for the past 11 weeks to complete an online course. This is offered by Oklahoma State University-Fire Service Training as part of a FEMA grant that the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association received. This weekend they completed the final requirement which was an eight hour live burn. Marlow Volunteer Firefighter, Eric Spurlock said he decided to become a firefighter when the timing was right.
“They were looking for volunteers and I was at a point in my life where I could put the time into it and be able to do it, and so I wanted to give back to the community," said Spurlock. Marlow is a town I’ve lived in my whole life, and so it’s just good to give back to them.”
The firefighters completed a live fire evaluation ranging from dumpster, car, trash, and structure fires. OSFA Administrative Director, Sheri Nickel said this kind of training allows for the firefighters to have better outcomes.
“The firefighters have a better response time and more confidence to go in and knock down the fires that need to be knocked down, rather than just letting the house burn to the ground, and with that the community residents get lower insurance rates or maintain lower insurance rates," said Nickel.
She said this helps them be more prepared when fighting fires.
“This is going to give them more confidence when the homes drop that they can go out to the house, to the structure fire that they’re going to fight and know what they’re doing," said Nickel. "They know how to put on the gear properly, they know how to use their air tanks properly, they know how to advance hoses, use their nozzles.”
They will not only receive the certification training, but a custom fit set of bunker gear through the grant. For more information on the Firefighter-one certification you can go to www.osfa.info.
