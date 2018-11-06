Aggie Madness previews CU basketball teams

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The men and women’s basketball season kicks off Friday, so today Cameron University had a special preview event for the community.
The Aggie Madness preview was held in the Aggie Gym Monday evening, and showcased what this year’s teams have to offer. The men and women’s teams start the season with home games this weekend, but tonight saw the athletes playing with and for the community.
“Oh, they’re having some fun, and that’s what its all about tonight: showing off a little bit and having some fun, I love it,” said head women’s basketball coach Emma Andrews.
The CU Basketball teams will face off against Newman and Oklahoma Christian University Friday and Saturday.
