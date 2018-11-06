Body of Utah mayor killed in Afghanistan returns to US on Election Day

DOVER, DE (CNN) – The body of Maj. Brent Taylor, who was fatally shot while serving with the National Guard in Afghanistan, was returned to the U.S. in the early hours of Tuesday.
And according to his wife, who spoke shortly after the dignified transfer ceremony, Taylor championed democracy – and so it was fitting that his body was returned to the U.S. on Election Day.
Taylor had temporarily stepped down from his position as the mayor of North Ogden, UT, to deploy overseas with the National Guard. He was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, just a few months before finishing his tour.
“The price of freedom surely feels incredibly high to all those of us who know and love our individual soldier. But the value of freedom is immeasurable to all who know and love America,” said Jennie Taylor, the widow of Maj. Taylor.
In his final post on Facebook, Taylor wrote about the importance of voting: “It was beautiful to see over 4 million Afghan men and women brave threats and deadly attacks to vote in Afghanistan’s first parliamentary elections in eight years.”
One Afghan pilot who served with Taylor wrote his wife a letter, saying: “He died on our soil, but he died for the success of freedom and democracy in both of our countries.”
And now Taylor’s return to American soil comes perhaps at a fitting time, when his final wish is more important than ever.
Jennie Taylor read that final wish to reporters: “He implored of us all, ‘I hope everyone back home exercises their precious right to vote. I hope that we all remember that we have far more as Americans that unites us than divides us. May God forever bless America.’”
