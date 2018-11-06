Cameron University students conduct exit poll on election day

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cameron University students designed the exit poll themselves. They created the methodology, decided where to poll, what questions to ask, and how to ask them.
“So, the students are asking some basic demographic questions, in addition to asking how you voted in this election,” said Wendy Whitman Cobb, political science professor at Cameron University. “We’re also asking so questions about what influenced your vote, as far as most important influences for the state election, the federal elections, as well as the role that the president and his administration have played in how you voted today.”
The students worked hour long shifts and compiled results throughout the day with hopes of predicting the results of the election.
“We’re going to be compiling the results all day long, so hopefully we have some firsts, just finding how people voted, that will help us maybe to predict the ultimate outcome tonight before the final results are in," said Whitman Cobb. "And then over the next couple days we’ll be able to do some deep dives into that data to try to understand why people voted the way they did.”
“We’re in Lawton, so we have this one demographic, and it’s interesting to see how that will predict how Oklahoma as a whole will vote,” said Haley Dirickson, a Cameron University student.
Whitman Cobb said voter participation is always important, not just on election day.
“Voting is always important. Polling is also important, because it’s a way we communicate with our elected officials in between elections," said Whitman Cobb. "So, even once today is over, make sure you continue to participate by participating in polling.”
