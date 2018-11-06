Chickasha man found guilty in shooting that injured seven officers

District Attorney Jason Hicks noted that the cooperation between multiple agencies assisted in the conviction. “The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, specifically Agents Brenna Alvarez and Francia Thompson did a phenomenal job in their investigation. They presented a strong case to my office and it showed in the courtroom. The Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and countless other agencies all provided assistance to the Chickasha Police Department when this shooting occurred and then further assisted them in the days and weeks after the shooting. This case is an example of the cooperation between multiple agencies and the bonds formed between each of us as we serve the public. I am grateful for their dedication and hard work in bringing this man to justice.”