Chickasha man found guilty in shooting that injured seven officers

CHICKASHA, OK (RNN Texoma) - Alex Klingler was found guilty on three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, six counts of shooting with intent to kill and one count of maiming.
The jury deliberated for approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes before arriving at their decision. They recommended life on each of the counts.
The charges stem from a standoff and shootout in September of 2017 in Chickasha in which seven officers were injured. According to authorities, officers were serving a warrant for attempted kidnapping and aggravated assault. A woman with two broken wrists called the police and said she had escaped. When officers arrived on the scene, Klingler barricaded himself inside his home and fired multiple shots. Two officers were sent to the hospital. Five other officers were injured.
District Attorney Jason Hicks noted that the cooperation between multiple agencies assisted in the conviction. “The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, specifically Agents Brenna Alvarez and Francia Thompson did a phenomenal job in their investigation. They presented a strong case to my office and it showed in the courtroom. The Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and countless other agencies all provided assistance to the Chickasha Police Department when this shooting occurred and then further assisted them in the days and weeks after the shooting. This case is an example of the cooperation between multiple agencies and the bonds formed between each of us as we serve the public. I am grateful for their dedication and hard work in bringing this man to justice.”
Formal sentencing is scheduled for March 26, 2019 at 1:30.
