First Alert 7 Forecast: much colder over the next few days

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Another winner today with highs in the 70s and sunshine. Big changes are in store for the rest of the week.
Clear skies this evening will turn partly cloudy tonight. There is a slight chance of showers & storms in far southeastern Texoma near the Red River. Most will stay dry as lows drop into the mid 40s. Much colder tomorrow with strong northeast winds. Mid 50s by noon with highs around 57. Tomorrow night, showers may develop. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday will be a cool and wet day with periods of light showers and drizzle. Mostly cloudy with highs only around 50. Some clearing may take place by Friday but highs will stay in the low 50s. Drier air will move in Friday night, leading to the coldest night of the season so far. A frost and even a light freeze is likely by Saturday morning. Lows around 30.
Strong south winds will take over Saturday afternoon as highs head for the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies. Another cold front will arrive on Sunday but highs should climb into the 50s before cooler air moves in. Monday may stay in the mid 50s with a north breeze and Tuesday could be even colder.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
