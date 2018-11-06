LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma. It is a quiet and crisp start to your Tuesday. Temperatures as your headed out the door will be in the mid to upper 40s and lower 50s. Expect a dry commute to work with mostly clear skies. High temperatures today will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Tonight there is a low chance that an isolated shower could develop in eastern Texoma.
Tomorrow morning low temperatures will be a bit cooler sitting in the low to mid 40s. We are not going to warm up much tomorrow afternoon as highs will drop into the lower 60s. We will also have a few more clouds build in tomorrow, but we look to remain dry.
Thursday will be the next best chance for some showers to develop here in Texoma. It is looking like it will be a more scattered event with light rain showers and drizzle. Don’t expect a wash out. Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 50s.
Friday morning there is potential for some frost as temperatures will be around freezing. We look to remain dry throughout Friday afternoon and the weekend. Saturday morning is looking like we could see some widespread frost throughout Texoma. Sunday another frontal boundary will push through, so we are watching for some possible rain development, as of now we are looking dry. Highs this weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s.
Monday more dry conditions look to stick around with temperatures in the lower 60s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
