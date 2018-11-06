Lawton AMBUCS host annual Pancake Day

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 63rd annual Pancake Day happened in Lawton on Monday. The AMBUCS club started serving breakfast at 6:30 a.m.
AMBUCS, the host of pancake day, focuses on creating independence and mobility for both kids and adults who are confined to a wheelchair or under the care of a physical therapist.
Larry Holcomb, the publicity chairman for AMBUCS, said it's their biggest fundraiser of the year.
"We have tremendous support from the community,” Holcomb said. “We anticipate that we'll serve four to five thousand people in this one-day event.”
The organization plans to use the money from this event to build wheelchair ramps and provide AMTRYKES.
"We started out with the children's trike which is now days running six or seven hundred dollars,” he said. “We now have graduated into a larger AMTRYKE that will accommodate disabled veterans and those bikes cost around $1,500 to $2,000 range."
He said people are always happy when they're given a trike from AMBUCS because it changes how they can live their lives.
“The things that they can now do whether it’s being able to go out with their brothers and sisters and everybody else is riding a bike they can’t do that, and now they got a bike that they can ride on,” Holcomb said. “It touches all of us, and that’s the main reason we’re here.”
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.