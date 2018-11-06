Lawton FFA hosts leadership conference

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Future FFA students from around the state gathered in Lawton Tuesday for a leadership conference.
About 180 eighth and ninth graders from around the state were on hand for Lawton Public School's first FFA Leadership Conference. The students spent about four hours learning about the history and importance of FFA, while getting lessons on things such as how to set goals.
FFA leadership conferences are common across the state but Tuesday’s was the first one held in Lawton.
"We as Ag teachers and the officer team talked about doing something that impacted more than just our local chapter and so the students really wanted to work together and put together something that might impact far beyond the meeting and impact FFA members for a long time and get them involved in something,” said Lawton Public Schools Agriculture Teacher Lindsey Hoerbert.
Students went through a variety of activities focused around the theme of the conference, Leadership GPS, with the G standing for goals, the P for purpose and the S for service.
"The room you can see around me this was our purpose and about the history of the national FFA organization. Students created goal boards or dream boards in the goals setting this morning and then in service, they created something called coffee for heroes. They could designate and write a thank you note as well as create like an instant cup of coffee for a police officer, a fireman or a nurse,” Hoerbert said.
The lessons not only came from ag teachers, but also from the students currently serving as FFA leaders.
"When I was an 8th grader I didn’t even know what FFA was. I joined the class because I thought you could show sheep and that was it. I think it’s really really neat we get to do this so other kids can learn what all is out there. I’ve learned so much about myself just by being in FFA and now there’s 200 kids out there who get that chance,” said Lawton FFA President Gabby Barber.
The conference lasted four hours and Barber said she hopes the students leave the event better than they came in.
"I hope they learn that outside of FFA there’s a lot of cool things you can do and it’s OK to be different. FFA is kind of like the underdogs, you know, and I hope they see that FFA is something to be taken seriously and that it’s something that can really change them,” Barber said.
Barber said she didn’t know what to expect because anything can happen when you get 200 eighth and ninth grade students in a room, but she felt it went great and is a great start to what she hopes becomes an annual tradition.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.