Lawton FFA hosts leadership conference

"When I was an 8th grader I didn’t even know what FFA was. I joined the class because I thought you could show sheep and that was it. I think it’s really really neat we get to do this so other kids can learn what all is out there. I’ve learned so much about myself just by being in FFA and now there’s 200 kids out there who get that chance,” said Lawton FFA President Gabby Barber.