LPS Transition Program helps prepare students with special needs for the workforce

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The LPS Transition Program prepares special needs students for life in the workplace by focusing on overall development and skill building. The partnership with the City of Lawton has allowed student internship opportunities at the the Owens Center for the last three years.
“It’s a jump start, where we prepare them for maybe being a cashier, a receptionist, a secretary, also janitorial," said Michell Rosario, the City of Lawton’s activity coordinator. "In some different places, they have different skills to offer them.”
Rosario works with students who have special needs at the Owens Center. She said the jobs that are available to the students are determined by their ability.
“If they can do things like the janitorial, mopping and sweeping, and things like that. If they have a disability where they cannot do those, we find something else that they can do, like answering the telephone or maybe filing," said Rosario. "Things that would be in the workforce.”
Students do different jobs at different locations each year they participate in the program.
“With the program, they might not come to this particular center,” said Rosario. “They may go somewhere else and work. But, that gives them that experience where they were here at this particular location, then they go to another location, where they may have another skill they can learn.”
This is Jonathan Kopepassah’s second year working within the LPS Transition Program. This year he’s been working at the Owens Center doing janitorial duties. He said one of his favorite jobs is decorating for the holidays.
“Yeah, decorations," said Kopepassah. "Help decorate the room with Halloween stuff and take it down when Halloween was over.”
Rosario said by working with the students, she is able to change their lives, but also, they change hers.
“They change me," said Rosario. "They change how I feel, how I see out of their eyes and how I can make something easier for them with their disability and make it work for them.”
Most students join the program their junior or senior year of high school.
Rosario said with the training the students receive, they will be ready to work and be productive citizens in our community.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.