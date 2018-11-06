Polling places prepare for large Election Day turn out

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) -Election Day is Tuesday and polling places are getting ready for a big turn out.
Comanche County Election Board workers are expecting thousands of voters at all 38 polling locations across the county. Precincts like Cache, MacArthur High School and First Assembly of God will be some of the busiest and will have extra staff to accommodate all voters.
“This is going to be a huge election tomorrow," said Melissa Anderson.
Melissa Anderson, Comanche County Election Board clerk said they were above average over the weekend just for early voting.
The turnout almost beat the number of voters for the presidential election in 2016 and doubled the number of voters at the midterm election.
She said they expect to surpass both on Election Day.
“Even today we’re getting tons of calls.," said Anderson. "People wanting to know where to vote, wanting to vote today and just trying to make sure they are registered.”
Anderson said it’s a good idea for voters to look at their sample ballot ahead of time and also prepare for other factors
“To stay in line for an hour or so because that’s the kind of turn out we are hoping to have," she said.
She said inspectors and clerks like her self will be out at all polling places to help.
“We have to get all the machines and ballots and everything ready for that," said Anderson. "We have to get all the inspectors to put materials together.”
She said there will be a lot of questions on the front and back pages of the state ballots. Voters in Lawton city limits will also have the mayoral ballot.
Anderson encourages all voters to double check their registration, sample ballots and prepare for a long election day.
“Every person that comes out needs to exercise that right to vote," she said. "It’s a privilege. And all these people out there campaigning and working hard to make out our country better, we need to support them. Each of us should take somebody and pick and vote that person.”
Voting starts Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. and will continue until 7:00 p.m. Anyone in line at that time will be allowed to vote.
Voters must go to your regular polling place.
If you have any questions about registration or precincts in Comanche County you can contact the election board at (580) 353-1880.
