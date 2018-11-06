Walters native receives Soldiers Medal

(RNN Texoma) - A Walters native has been awarded the Army’s highest peacetime award for his actions responding to an Amtrak train derailment last year.
You may remember second lieutenant Robert McCoy, who was assigned to a post in Washington State last December. He was one of the first people on the scene when the train detailed south of Tacoma.
He helped pull dozens of people from a dangling train car, then moved on to another car to save more people. He's credited with rescuing over 34 people from the wreckage.
For his heroism, McCoy received the Soldier's Medal, the most prestigious award for service members who distinguish themselves by risking their own life during peacetime.
He received the medal from the Secretary of the Army, Dr. Mark Esper.
