Altus Pet of the Week: Mogli

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - Mogli is a young adult male Lab mix who knows how to pose for a photo. He longs to find someone to spend some time with him. He is such a stunning dog that has a lot of potential. He just needs an opportunity to find his “furever” home.
Mogli is at the Altus Animal Control Facility at 2200 Enterprise Drive in Altus.
You can see Mogli or the other great pets online at www.altusok.gov/animals. For more information about all the animals, call Animal Control at (580)481-2285.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.