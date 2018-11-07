Cameron University hosts Veterans’ Resource Fair

“With Education being here they understand what the programs are, with VetSuccess being here I can tell them how the programs affect them, with Vicki’s office being here they tell them how to enroll in Cameron and use their benefits and if you have some members who don’t have benefits at this time, we’ve got benefits administration down there that can assist them with trying to apply for the benefits,” said Alfred Finch, VetSuccess on Campus Counselor at Cameron University.