Cameron University hosts Veterans’ Resource Fair

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Ahead of Veterans' Day, a two-day event at Cameron University is helping veterans, active military and dependents.
The Veterans Resource Fair features nearly two dozen representatives from local, state and federal organizations.
Cameron University’s Coordinator of Veterans Affairs says it’s important to take the time to care for our veterans and make them aware of a number of resources that are at their disposal.
“They are our national treasure. They are awesome, and they deserve the best,” Vicki Henson, Coordinator of Veterans Affairs at Cameron University. “So, we want to take the time to give back to them, to make sure they know that we care about them and we want them to be academically successful in what they do.”
Bringing so many veteran-related organizations together is an invaluable resource for both current and future students.
“With Education being here they understand what the programs are, with VetSuccess being here I can tell them how the programs affect them, with Vicki’s office being here they tell them how to enroll in Cameron and use their benefits and if you have some members who don’t have benefits at this time, we’ve got benefits administration down there that can assist them with trying to apply for the benefits,” said Alfred Finch, VetSuccess on Campus Counselor at Cameron University.
“We want everyone to come and join us and to take advantage of all this great information of all these great people who have a heart of service who just want to help you to have a great life and to have a quality life and to achieve your dreams,” said Henson.
The event continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the McMahon Centennial Complex.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.