Earth’s ozone layer on the mend

(CNN) - The hole in earth’s ozone layer is on track to be fully healed within 50 years, according to a prediction from climate change experts in a new United Nations report.
The ozone layer is a delicate, gaseous barrier surrounding earth that protects plant and animal life from the sun's harmful UV rays.
A weaker ozone means more UV rays make it to earth, exposing humans a higher risk of skin cancer and other diseases.
Scientists sounded the alarm over the depleting ozone in the 1980s.
They attributed the problem to chlorofluorocarbons or CFCs, which were commonly used in things like aerosol cans and refrigerators.
CFCs were banned globally under the 1987 Montreal Protocol.
According to the study, that ban helped the ozone layer recover in some areas at a rate of one-to-three percent per decade since 2000.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.