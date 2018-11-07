FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Dean Lester

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week is a sophomore at Lawton High School. Dean Lester was encouraged by his teachers to join FFA and he’s been pretty successful. He’s a Star Greenhand, recipient of the Chapter FFA Creed Speaking Award, and he was also awarded for taking care of Lawton Public School’s Greenhouse Facility. But there’s an even bigger accomplishment for Lester.
“We went out as a team and competed in the national food science competition," he said. “We got top 10, a gold emblem team. It was very exciting to attend and accomplish such a goal.”
Dean is also involved in opening and closing ceremonies and Agriscience Speaking. He’s the Vice President for the Lawton High FFA Chapter, and says the organization has taught him responsibility and how to better communicate with others. Chris Conway is Lawton High’s FFA Advisor and speaks to those qualities Dean has developed.
“Dean has stood above the rest in a lot of ways," Conway said. "He’s been very positive about his attitude and what he wants to do and has taken part with just about anything we’ve thrown at him.”
FFA has brought Dean out of his comfort zone and has given him the knowledge to lead others. He offered this advice for his peers.
“Make sure you hang with the friends that want you to succeed in your goals and you want them to succeed in their goals," Dean said.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.