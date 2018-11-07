FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Dean Lester

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Our next FFA 4-H Friend of the Week is a sophomore at Lawton High School. Dean Lester was encouraged by his teachers to join FFA and he’s been pretty successful. He’s a Star Greenhand, recipient of the Chapter FFA Creed Speaking Award, and he was also awarded for taking care of Lawton Public School’s Greenhouse Facility. But there’s an even bigger accomplishment for Lester.