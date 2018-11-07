First Alert 7 Forecast: a couple of rounds of cold on the way

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures will be below average through most of next week.
Mostly cloudy this evening with a northeast breeze and temperatures falling back into the mid 50s. There is a slight chance of a shower late tonight as lows drop into the mid 40s. Lots of clouds tomorrow with periods of light showers or drizzle. Very light rain amounts are expected. Temperatures only reaching the upper 40s to around 50 in the afternoon.
We’ll clear out a bit tomorrow night into Friday. Highs around 50 with lows in the mid 30s. Mostly sunny on Saturday with temperatures starting in the upper 20s to low 30s. A freeze is likely. In the afternoon, expect gusty south winds and highs around 50.
Another cold front will push through later Sunday but highs should reach the 50s. Forecast models are not handling the timing of this front well and if the front comes through sooner, it will be colder on Sunday. A few showers are possible Sunday night and Monday. Highs in the 40s to near 50 Monday with breezy north winds. Lows in the 30s.
Sunshine returns on Tuesday but the morning will start around 32. Highs in the 40s. Mostly sunny Wednesday with highs back into the mid 50s.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
