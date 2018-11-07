LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! We are on the mild side this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will not warm up much at all today, as temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 50s throughout the afternoon. The colder temperatures have arrived, and we will only get cooler as the week goes on. We are dry this morning across the viewing area, but as we move into the afternoon we can’t rule out some possible drizzle, especially for counties south of the Red River.