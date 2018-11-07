LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good morning Texoma! We are on the mild side this morning with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We will not warm up much at all today, as temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 50s throughout the afternoon. The colder temperatures have arrived, and we will only get cooler as the week goes on. We are dry this morning across the viewing area, but as we move into the afternoon we can’t rule out some possible drizzle, especially for counties south of the Red River.
Tomorrow, more widespread rain chances return. We are not tracking anything heavy, just some light rain to drizzle is expected. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with lows in the low to mid 40s.
Friday we are going to dry out and see some sunshine return as clouds push south. Friday morning lows are expected to be in the low to mid 30s, so you will want to make sure to bundle up before you head out the door to wrap up your work week.
Saturday is going to be the coldest day this week as low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. It will be a taste of winter for everyone in the southern plains. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 50s. Sunday the sunshine will continue, as will the cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. A cold front looks to move through Sunday afternoon and linger into Monday. This will spark some showers Monday morning.
Monday and Tuesday the cool temperatures hold with highs in the upper 40s and mid 50s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
