Grand jury adds new indictments against “Joe Exotic”

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A federal grand jury issued a new indictment Wednesday against former Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate Joseph Maldonado-Passage also known as Joe Exotic.
55-year-old Maldonado-Passage was indicted on two counts of hiring a person to commit murder in September and was arrested in Gulf Breeze, Florida.
Maldonado-Passage is now being indicted on counts of Violation of the Endangered Species Act and Violation of the Lacey Act.
According to court documents, Maldonado-Passage shot and killed endangered animals, including 5 tigers, to make room for new animals that he was boarding for others in his wildlife park in Wynnewood. Investigators recently found large cat bones after executing a search warrant there.
He also allegedly violated the Endangered Species Act by knowingly and unlawfully selling 3 tigers in interstate commerce from the Western District of Oklahoma to 3 other locations in Illinois and Indiana.
He is also being accused of violating the Lacey Act, which makes it illegal for “any person to make or submit any false record, account, or label, for, or any false identification of, any fish, wildlife, or plant which has been, or is intended to be... transported in interstate or foreign commerce.”
Court documents state Maldonado-Passage sold 9 big cats, including an adult lion named Moses, to various zoos across the country when he stated on delivery forms that the animals were being donated. Documents also say he claimed on a delivery form he donated a 10-week-old lemur to an animal care center in Ringling, when he knew that the lemur had in fact been sold and transported in interstate commerce.
He’s currently being held in the Grady County Jail.
