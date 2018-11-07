Senator Mike Schulz discusses 12-year Senate career

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - District 38 will have a new Senator for the first time in 12 years as Senate Pro Tempore Mike Schulz of Altus has reached his term limit.
Senator Schulz was initially elected in the Fall of 2006. He then ran unopposed in 2010 and 2014. He said our state drastically changed during his time in office and, looking back, he has lots of great memories.
Senator Schulz sat down with 7NEWS on Wednesday to discuss his career, beginning when he was first elected in 2006.
"That fall in 06, we actually won enough seats, we being the Republicans, to be the majority but then had a member of our caucus change parties, which took us into a tie. I spent my first two years in the Senate in a tied chamber, 24 to 24, which was an unbelievably unique experience,” Schulz said.
Schulz said in those two years, every committee formed had the exact same number of Republicans and Democrats in it. But, he said that did not last long, as Republicans began to take control of the Senate. He said he enjoyed his experience regardless of the numbers.
"I’ve seen all of it, from the minority, to the tie, to the small majorities, to the biggest Republican majority that has ever served. All of it has its challenges, all of it has its opportunities. But I’ve been extremely fortunate and blessed to not only serve with the people I served with, but also in the time I did,” Schulz said.
Senator Schulz cited bringing in sales tax for online sales, fixing roads, bridges and infrastructure, and funding retirement systems for teachers as things he’s proud of the Senate accomplishing while in office. He also said he’s particularly proud of the work that was done to make Oklahoma compliant with the Real ID Act, because without that work, he said our military installations could have suffered.
"It was a huge deal for us to get over that, we’re not Real ID compliant yet but that opened the door for us to take the steps and we’re moving that way. That means the federal government will continue to recognize our driver’s license as valid ID until we get compliant. That was maybe one of the most meaningful pieces of legislation that I passed during my tenure that has broad reaching affects for everybody,” Schulz said.
Schulz’s successor, Republican Brent Howard of Altus, will be sworn in November 16, and when the Senate goes back into session, Schulz said they will have a unique set of challenges.
"When the Senate in Oklahoma gavels into session in February of 2019, more than 50-percent of that chamber will have two years of experience or less. They are good people, they are smart people, they are intelligent people, they are capable. They just don’t have the experience of being a member of the elected body,” Schulz said.
Schulz said the State House will be dealing with the same issue, as will the governor’s office with Governor Elect Kevin Stitt.
