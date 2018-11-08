Burkburnett child tests positive for meth

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Burkburnett woman has been arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation determined a child in her care had tested positive for methamphetamine.
Investigators determined, in October, that a child in the care of Kellie Jean McCloskey, 23, would be removed from her care.
Following the child’s removal, tests returned a positive indicator for the presence of methamphetamine.
McCloskey was then charged with Abandoning or Endangering a child, a state felony.
She no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail inmate roster.
