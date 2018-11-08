Burkburnett child tests positive for meth

McCloskey has since bonded out of the Wichita County Jail. (Source: KAUZ)
By Nicholas Davis | November 8, 2018 at 5:22 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 5:36 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Burkburnett woman has been arrested after a Child Protective Services investigation determined a child in her care had tested positive for methamphetamine.

Investigators determined, in October, that a child in the care of Kellie Jean McCloskey, 23, would be removed from her care.

Following the child’s removal, tests returned a positive indicator for the presence of methamphetamine.

McCloskey was then charged with Abandoning or Endangering a child, a state felony.

She no longer appears on the Wichita County Jail inmate roster.

