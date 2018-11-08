Cameron University professor breaks down election results

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 2018 elections are over, and we will soon have new faces leading Oklahoma and Lawton. Wendy Whitman Cobb, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Cameron University, said this was similar to other midterm elections, where chambers of Congress change party control. It didn’t happen in the Senate, but the US House will flip to Democrats thanks in part to the Oklahoma City area electing its first Democrat in 44 years.
Whitman Cobb said Democrat Kendra Horn's victory over a Republican incumbent follows a pattern she's seeing.
"That mirrors an urban-rural split that's happening across the county,” she said. “So, I think that's following nationwide trends."
Also in this election, Tom Cole, the U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's 4th congressional district, lost some votes.
"In 2014, he got 70.8% of votes. In 2018, it was 63.1%,” she said. “There is nothing geographically that's changing about his district. We haven't had redistricting, so it does seem to be some sort of demographic trends that are happening in this district. He still won really easily but it's still signaling a demographic change in the area."
As for state offices, she said it was no surprise who won Oklahoma's governor's seat because statically the state voted along with the same party lines it has in years past.
"It actually mirrors the 2014 results. 2014 is about a percentage point difference from this year's results. So, I think it's exactly what we would've expected for Oklahoma," Whitman Cobb said.
As for the legislature, The Oklahoma Education Association said the number of teachers nearly tripled going from nine to 25. Elgin teacher Toni Hasenbeck is among them. She will represent State House District 65. Following the teacher walkout in April, Whitman Cobb said education became the focus for many candidates.
“I think education played a much bigger role in this election just in general than we typically see it...even in the advertisements, the campaigning for governor and other positions education seemed to be the primary issue that the candidates and voters were concerned with,” Whitman Cobb said.
