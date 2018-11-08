Cameron University professor breaks down election results

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - The 2018 elections are over, and we will soon have new faces leading Oklahoma and Lawton. Wendy Whitman Cobb, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Cameron University, said this was similar to other midterm elections, where chambers of Congress change party control. It didn’t happen in the Senate, but the US House will flip to Democrats thanks in part to the Oklahoma City area electing its first Democrat in 44 years.