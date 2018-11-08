A Child Who Hopes: Brian

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A 16-year-old boy is on a mission to learn more about his Native American roots while also trying to find a family to call his own. Brian is in DHS custody. He’s Choctaw but is curious about all Native American tribes.
For the past 6 months, Brian has been teaching himself the Choctaw language. It's his way of staying connected to his Native American heritage.
“My dad was part Choctaw Indian, and he used to speak like languages like I have a book that I've been learning the language out of and it just I'm trying to get the words right,” he said. “It's kinda hard, but I'm still practicing."
Culture and history are very important to Brian, and the museum was a first. He took his time looking at each exhibit and reading every story.
"It's way different than what I expected,” Brian said. “I haven't expected like this many pictures and stuff. It's all like new to me. I have pictures and stories in my book, but it's nothing like this."
His favorite part was the interactive map showing how the United States has changed over the years. If there's one thing Brian is used to, its change; He's lived in more than 20 foster homes over the past seven years.
"I want to stop moving around a lot,” he said. “Like, I've been to so many different schools, and I make friends then I've got to leave, and it's just hard. I want to stop moving."
Brian said he'd love to live out in the country with lots of space to explore.
"I love hunting, fishing, playing video games, riding bikes," he said.
As for what Brian thinks of possibly getting adopted, he said it's hard for him to wrap his head around it, but it's something he thinks about often.
If you’d like to adopt Brian, call DHS at 580-471-7942.
