First Alert 7 Forecast: cold air will be locked in through early next week

We’ll be just ahead of another cold front on Sunday and highs should briefly reach the low 50s as clouds increase. North winds will arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Sunday night into Monday, much colder air will arrive and temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s during the day on Monday as gusty north winds develop. Periods of light rain are likely, possibly mixing with snow on Monday. Accumulations are expected to be very minor with little to no impacts. We’ll watch it closely for you!