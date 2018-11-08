First Alert 7 Forecast: cold air will be locked in through early next week

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Cold weather will be with us through early next week.
Cloudy this evening with a few sprinkles or light showers and temperatures in the mid 40s. Clouds will break up a bit overnight as lows drop into the mid 30s. Clouds tomorrow morning then increasing sunshine with highs in the low 50s and a north breeze 10-15 mph. Tomorrow night will be the coldest of the season so far and a freeze is likely. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Breezy south winds will take over on Saturday as highs recover in the upper 40s and low 50s.
We’ll be just ahead of another cold front on Sunday and highs should briefly reach the low 50s as clouds increase. North winds will arrive later in the afternoon and evening. Sunday night into Monday, much colder air will arrive and temperatures will fall from the 40s into the 30s during the day on Monday as gusty north winds develop. Periods of light rain are likely, possibly mixing with snow on Monday. Accumulations are expected to be very minor with little to no impacts. We’ll watch it closely for you!
Skies will clear out Monday night into Tuesday as lows drop into the 20s again. Highs on Tuesday will reach the mid 40s. Temperatures will start to warm back up from mid to late next week.
Have a great Thursday evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.