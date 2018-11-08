First Alert 7 Forecast: drizzle possible today

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Good Thursday morning! Mostly cloudy as we start our day.
Temps warm into the upper 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Some light rain and light drizzle will be possible on and off today. Many of us won’t see any major impacts. NE winds gust up to 15 mph.
Overnight skies clear slightly, and temps fall into the 30s by early Friday. A freeze warning is in effect for Caddo and Kiowa Counties until 9 am Friday. A freeze watch is in effect for much of Texoma until 10 am on Saturday. Forecasted temps for early Saturday are in the 20s. By Saturday afternoon sunshine returns are temps climb back into the low 50s.
More low 50s are on the way for the weekend before a big cold blast drops in late Sunday. This drops temps into the 40s Monday afternoon and 20s by early Tuesday morning. There is still some uncertainty as to where we see rain and maybe some flurries Monday into Tuesday, so make sure you stay tuned in with us as we fine tune the forecast.
-First Alert Meteorologist Mandy Bailey
