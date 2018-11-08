Lawton woman charged in connection to death of 2-year-old daughter

November 8, 2018 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 5:46 PM

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A Lawton woman has been arrested and charged in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Catherine Francis was charged with enabling child abuse by injury. Police say in late October, they responded to a call on Motif Manor Boulevard, where they found the 2-year-old unresponsive.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to an affidavit, police say Francis admitted to not taking the child to a doctor after she was sick with a fever and vomiting for several days.

Francis' bond has been set at $100,000 and she has a hearing set for November 29th.

