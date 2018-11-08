LPS adds K9 officer to police department

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Public Schools now has a K-9 officer. It's a first for the district.
Coco Chanel was given to the department by a private donor out of Muskogee.
After Coco completes her training she will be a fully certified drug detection K9 officer with the Lawton Public Schools Police Department.
“She’s still in training at this point in time as far as her narcotics phase goes,” said Jimmy Gallaher, K9 Officer, LPS Police Department. “So, as soon as we get her training complete she’ll be put into full work at the schools.”
The one-year-old German Sheppard is currently training to detect illicit drugs like marijuana, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamines.
“We’ll get those out of our schools,” said Lt. Josh Seely, LPS Police Department. “That’s a big issue we have. We’ve made several marijuana-related arrests this year among other drugs.”
Detecting and protecting is just part of her role. She also helps educate students and strengthen the relationship between the department and the students they serve.
“We’re not here to just make arrests and that nature. We’re here to help out the students when they need us,” said Lt. Seely. “Coco is out in the hallway quite a bit. Students come up, they pet her, talk to officer Gallaher, talk to the other officers."
“The kids love her,” said Officer Gallaher. “They understand it’s not the police against the civilians.”
It’s not just the kids who love her. “It’s going great. I know the board is very impressed with her, the superintendent is impressed so we’ve had nothing but good come from the community so far,” said Officer Gallaher. “She’s a blessing. She’s a very good partner.”
In addition to Coco, the department is looking to add another K9 officer in the future.
