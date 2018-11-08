Medical marijuana growing operation outside of Lawton catches fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - A medical marijuana growing operation caught fire just outside of Lawton’s city limits.
Smoke and flames were coming from the building near Southwest 38th and Bishop Road when Geronimo and Lawton firefighters got there Wednesday morning.
Comanche County Emergency Management says it was originally called in as a residential fire before being upgraded to commercial. It’s not clear how many marijuana plants were growing inside the building, but we’re told nearly all of them were or will have to be destroyed because of the fire and burning chemicals.
Investigators have not determined how it started.
