Medical marijuana now available in southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Nearly five months after a vote to legalize it, medical marijuana is now in southwest Oklahoma.
For the last five months, dispensaries have been getting their licensing in order to begin selling marijuana but as they waited for growers to legally grow that marijuana, they had nothing to sell. There’s still not a lot of medical marijuana available as of yet, but thanks to networking, Buds in Lawton has a single strain, called Stardawg, available.
As dispensaries are patiently waiting for growers, manager Mason Holbert said it was important for them to get something on their shelves.
"It’s here, it’s available, we just wanted to have something for the people. People do not want to drive to Oklahoma City, they do not want to drive to Chickasha,” Holbert said.
While it’s still their first batch, head budtender DeRuse Cooper said so far it’s been good quality.
"It is medical grade, it is higher quality, just depending on what you’ve used, I’ve certainly been satisfied with it. In the future we will certainly have a larger selection of strains, flavors, varieties,” Cooper said.
That variety will show up in shops across the area at some point in the coming weeks and months, though again, that is dependent on when the growers have it ready.
"We’ll be able to get different brownies in here, any edibles, vaporizers, different types of quality, so you can have your bottom shelf, your middle shelf and your top shelf depending on what your budget is,” said owner Shawn Hernandez.
For those looking to purchase the medical marijuana, the process is fairly simple. You walk into the store, which also carries CBD oil in the front of the building. You then show them your medical marijuana card. They will verify that card is legit through the state and, if it is, you will be taken into a separate room to do your shopping. Owner Brady Wyatt said he’s spent months hard at work to ensure that he can stay ahead of the curve as more products become available.
"Mainly networking with growers and with other people in the industry, social media has been a big help. Just getting to know everyone and staying in touch with what’s available,” Wyatt said.
