Medical marijuana now available in southwest Oklahoma

For those looking to purchase the medical marijuana, the process is fairly simple. You walk into the store, which also carries CBD oil in the front of the building. You then show them your medical marijuana card. They will verify that card is legit through the state and, if it is, you will be taken into a separate room to do your shopping. Owner Brady Wyatt said he’s spent months hard at work to ensure that he can stay ahead of the curve as more products become available.