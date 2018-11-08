Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton Police are investigating an incident that caused one person to be taken to the hospital.
LPD was dispatched to the 2700 block of SW J Avenue on a pedestrian that was struck by a Ford Expedition around 6:30 Wednesday evening. The pedestrian was attempting to cross the street on a skateboard and was struck by the vehicle as it was heading westbound on J Ave.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment.
There were no citations given at the time of the accident. LPD is still investigating. There were two streetlights in the area, but only one was properly functioning.
