Suspect wrecks into tree after leading LPD on pursuit

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Lawton police with assistance from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were able to apprehend a suspect after he led them on a chase through the streets of Lawton on Thursday morning.
The pursuit began after an officer attempted to pull the vehicle over for speeding near SE Bedford and SE 45th Street. The chase then moved west as the suspect sped down main roads and weaved through neighborhood streets.
At some point his front tire blew and he eventually wrecked near SW 38th and Hickory. He then ran from the scene but was quickly apprehended.
According to radio traffic, the suspect also damaged multiple vehicles as he attempted to flee.
Police have not released the identity of the suspect or said what additional charges he will be facing. You can count on us to bring you more information as it is released.
