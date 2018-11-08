Veteran shares war memories at Veterans Day Ceremony

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Soldiers, veterans and family members attended a Veterans Day Ceremony on Fort Sill Thursday afternoon. Ralph Jones, a Vietnam veteran, attended the event at Constitution Park. He lives in lives in Cincinnati but makes a point to visit this monument at Constitution Park on Fort Sill every year.
"I talk to them and tell them stories,” he said. “I never get answers back from them. Remember those good memories."
Jones trained at Fort Sill before deploying.
"I was really proud of my unit because we were the first ones to fire artillery guns that entered into the Vietnam war back in 65, November 3rd and we completed 15 campaigns out of 17," he said.
His time overseas, defending our freedom is something that will forever be etched in his mind.
"That was an experience,” Jones said. “14 months and 17 days in the jungle."
At the ceremony, Fort Sill’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner talked to the audience about how technology has changed over the years.
He said they didn't have many things soldiers have today, but they had each other and the willingness to fight for our nation.
“When we put on this uniform, each and every day, I think appropriate to ask ourselves if we’re worthy to wear the same uniform that our forbearers wore,” Maj. Gen. Wilson Shoffner said. “Are we doing enough to honor their sacrifice? Are we carrying on their legacy?”
