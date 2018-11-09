Affidavit reveals new details in aggravated sexual assault

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The arrest affidavit for a Wichita Falls man charged with Aggravated Sexual Assault provide new details on what the victim says took place.
At 3 a.m. on Saturday morning, WFPD officers were called out to the 1700 block of 7th Street after 911 calls about a woman screaming for help running naked on 7th Street.
When officers arrived, they found the woman bleeding severely from her head and face. The woman said she had been beaten and raped by a man named Dwight in a nearby upstairs apartment.
Officers found bloodstains that led officers from the street to an apartment in the 700 block of Baylor Street. A mailbox at the curb had mail addressed to Dwight Johnson. Officers set up a perimeter around the apartment and made their way inside, but no one was found.
As the hospital, the injured woman said she knew Johnson and went to his apartment on Friday afternoon. The victim said Johnson accused her of stealing from him and took her purse and dumped it out and then ordered her to take off her clothes.
The victim said Johnson raped her and beat her with a claw hammer, sledge hammer, and chain before she could escape his apartment and call for help. Several areas of blood spatter and the weapons the victim described were found inside Johnson’s apartment.
A photo lineup with a photo of Dwight Milland Johnson, 66, included was shown to the victim and she positively identified Johnson as the man who attacked her. Johnson was caught and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Wednesday, where he remains on a $1 million bond.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.