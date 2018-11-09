Battalion to deploy as ‘Task Force Comanche’

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - A group of soldiers is using the Comanche name as their task force name when they deploy overseas. The Comanche Indian Veterans Association held a naming ceremony on Friday at the Comanche Nation Tribal Complex before the group leaves.
Soldiers with the US Army Reserve, 961st Engineer Battalion said after looking at the tribe’s warrior history in the Army, they wanted to use "Task Force Comanche."
The 961st Engineer Battalion from Seagoville Texas, but they’re training at Fort Sill before they're deployed late this year.
A tribal member said officials with the task force told them they could use something like Alpha or Bravo, but they wanted to use the Comanche name because of how many soldiers are from Oklahoma and Texas and the history.
"The Comanche's have a long history of being known as the greatest warriors of the plains. So, our soldiers wanted to associate with that," Lt. Col. Kenneth Bryant said.
During the ceremony, tribe members told the history of the Comanche tribe along with the history of their flag. The soldiers were then given a Comanche flag to take with them and fly at the different locations they're sent to.
Kevin Pohawpatchoko, the Commander for Comanche Nation Veterans Association, said they were honored by the request.
"I flown the Comanche flag while I was deployed in Operation Iraqi Enduring Freedom,” Pohawpatchoko said. “I've flown our Comanche Flag while being there before, but it's an honor for somebody as a battalion to deploy as this. It's great."
They also held a Cedar Blessing for the soldiers.
"Bless each one of you,” one tribal member said. “I pray that the Lord will watch over each one of you and bring you home safely to your families, to your loved ones."
"The respect that they've shown us you could not have asked for anything better and hopefully we return that respect for their history and their veterans today," Lt. Col. Bryant said.
The ceremony ended with the playing of the War Journey Song as the soldiers left.
