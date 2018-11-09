Cesar Sayoc charged with sending package bombs to leading liberals, could face life in prison

(RNN) – Cesar Sayoc could face life in prison for sending package bombs to leading Democratic politicians and critics of President Trump after he was charged with 30 criminal counts on Friday.
Sayoc put liberal institutions on edge late last month when the packages, containing rudimentary improvised explosive devices, were sent to the addresses of people such as former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.
The 56-year-old also targeted high-profile figures like the liberal donor George Soros and the actor Robert De Niro, as well as CNN.
A nationwide manhunt led to his arrest on Oct. 26.
Most of the bombs were intercepted by mail-sorting security before ever reaching their targets, and none ever exploded.
In a release, the Department of Justice said Sayoc was being charged for “ his alleged execution of a domestic terrorist attack ” that had targeted 13 different victims with 16 IEDs.
“Sayoc’s alleged conduct put numerous lives at risk. It was also an assault on a nation that values the rule of law, a free press, and tolerance of differences without rancor or resort to violence," said Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York.
The government said that an FBI analysis revealed that fingerprints on two of the packages were identified as Sayoc’s, and that there were “possible DNA associations” between Sayoc and DNA linked to 10 of the IEDs.
