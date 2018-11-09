Duncan Public School starting laundry program

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - A new laundry program will soon be underway for students at Duncan High School, but they need your help to get it up and running.
Librarian Savanah Bowers and Special Education Teacher Toni Howard are the minds behind the Demon Den. The Duncan Public Schools employees hope to accomplish two missions. To allow students who don’t have the opportunities to wear clean clothes every day to be equal, and to prepare students for their futures.
“Let them feel clean, let them feel like everyone else, but it’s also a skill that so many students don’t have,” Howard said. “They’re going off into the real world once they graduate high school and so many of our students don’t understand how to take care of themselves, how to handle laundry. It’s a skill so many people are missing that we’re excited to get to teach.”
The service will be open to any student on Duncan High School. Two students will be able to do laundry per day, during their lunch hour.
"They’ll bring their items in in a mesh bag and do their own laundry, we’re teaching them the skills to do their own laundry, and they’ll take it home in a different mesh bag so it will be kind of like a revolving thing,” said Bowers.
The school had two dryers donated to them already and recently received a grant that will allow them to purchase washers. But, they need your help to complete the rest of the process.
"Washers, laundry soap, dryer sheets, bleach. Anything that has to do with laundry, we’ll be happy to take donations,” said Bowers.
"Laundry soap is going to be the big thing that we’re going to go through pretty quick,” said Howard.
If you would like to get involved, you can call 580 255 - 0700.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.