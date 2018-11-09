First Alert 7 Forecast: freeze warning tonight and a blast of Winter on Monday

Veterans Day Sunday will feature increasing clouds and south to north winds as a cold front moves through Texoma. Highs in the low 50s falling in the afternoon and evening. Sunday night-Monday, periods of rain showers will develop and eventually mix with snow. Some areas may turn to all snow for a time Monday. A coating to an inch or two possible in far western and northwestern Texoma. Minor impacts expected with mainly wet roads. Temperatures in the 30s most of the day on Monday with gusty north winds.