First Alert 7 Forecast: freeze warning tonight and a blast of Winter on Monday

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Very cold temperatures tonight and the possibility of a little snow on Monday! Monday is a First Alert Weather Day.
This evening, temperatures will cool off quickly under mostly clear skies. Temperatures in the upper 30s by 9PM. Lows will bottom out in the low to upper 20s, leading to a hard freeze.
Mostly sunny tomorrow and turning breezy with south winds. Very cold in the morning and highs will stay in the upper 40s to around 50. Tomorrow night, a few clouds with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Veterans Day Sunday will feature increasing clouds and south to north winds as a cold front moves through Texoma. Highs in the low 50s falling in the afternoon and evening. Sunday night-Monday, periods of rain showers will develop and eventually mix with snow. Some areas may turn to all snow for a time Monday. A coating to an inch or two possible in far western and northwestern Texoma. Minor impacts expected with mainly wet roads. Temperatures in the 30s most of the day on Monday with gusty north winds.
We will clear out Monday evening and night, resulting in very cold temperatures Tuesday morning. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs on Tuesday in the mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will bounce back a bit mid to late next week with highs in the 60s by Friday.
Stay with the First Alert Weather Team for updates!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
